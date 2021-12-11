COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.76

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 981364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 4.04.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

