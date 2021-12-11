Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $15,989,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 490.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 658,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 547,289 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPUH opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

