Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMTL opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.63 million, a PE ratio of 490.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

