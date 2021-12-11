Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

