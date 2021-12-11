Conceal Market Cap Achieves $4.08 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $118,456.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,151.50 or 0.99221835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048648 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00288682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00396941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00159487 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009895 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,156,847 coins and its circulating supply is 11,723,007 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

