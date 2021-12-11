Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $3,498,000.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $3,498,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $3,243,500.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $4,105,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $4,018,500.00.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.44. 2,814,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,636. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.23.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,553,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,256,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

