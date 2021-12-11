CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce $278.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.80 million and the lowest is $278.40 million. CONMED posted sales of $252.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 6,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.93. 199,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,721. CONMED has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

