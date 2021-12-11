Connolly Sarah T. Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

