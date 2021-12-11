Connolly Sarah T. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

