Connolly Sarah T. Sells 410 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

USB stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.