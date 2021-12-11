Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

