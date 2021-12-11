Constellation Reaches Market Capitalization of $191.26 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $191.26 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Constellation has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00208093 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

