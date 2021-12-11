Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.