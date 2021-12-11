Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $53,150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $10,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

