Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 53.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in NRG Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 64,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.