Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,971 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

