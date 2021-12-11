Cordant Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,200 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,115,000 after buying an additional 352,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,657,000 after buying an additional 109,244 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,067,000 after buying an additional 266,310 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

