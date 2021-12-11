Cordant Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $62.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90.

