Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Shares Down 8.5%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 36,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 57,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Core One Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLABF)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.