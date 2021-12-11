Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in EnerSys by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 52,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE ENS opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

