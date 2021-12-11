Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 47,390 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $78,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,244,719 shares of company stock worth $10,231,441. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.98.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

