Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,086 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 87,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $37.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

