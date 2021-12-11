Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $8,823,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $48.91 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

