Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after buying an additional 205,734 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 36,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SF stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

