Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,561 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $34,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.