Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

