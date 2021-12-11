Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $561.27. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

