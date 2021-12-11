Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $580.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Shares of COST stock opened at $558.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 172,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

