Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $535.00 to $560.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 44,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,212,495 shares.The stock last traded at $544.24 and had previously closed at $524.33.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.71 and its 200-day moving average is $450.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

