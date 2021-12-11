Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Couchbase alerts:

BASE has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Couchbase stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.53. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $10,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.