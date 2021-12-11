Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 536.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 534 ($7.08).

Several research analysts have commented on CSP shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.37) to GBX 510 ($6.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Countryside Properties to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.23) to GBX 450 ($5.97) in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.43) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.76) to GBX 520 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of CSP opened at GBX 459 ($6.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 471.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 501.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 392.80 ($5.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.68).

In other news, insider John W. Martin acquired 47,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($265,111.09).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.