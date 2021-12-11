Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $210.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.43.

Shares of COUP opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $154.22 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.70.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,418 shares of company stock worth $40,838,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

