Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COUP. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.70. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $154.22 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,418 shares of company stock worth $40,838,376. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

