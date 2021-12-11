Cowen Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $77.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s current price. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.