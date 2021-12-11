Cowen Raises Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $50.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. Avantor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,128 shares of company stock valued at $21,235,001. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Avantor by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $255,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 97.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Avantor by 85.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $357,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

