Cowen Raises Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $50.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.
Shares of Avantor stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. Avantor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,128 shares of company stock valued at $21,235,001. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Avantor by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $255,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 97.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Avantor by 85.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $357,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
