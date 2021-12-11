Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.70.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $127.91 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $119.39 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

