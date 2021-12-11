Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,163,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 281,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,234 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $99,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

