Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of LON CRDA opened at £104.10 ($138.05) on Wednesday. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a 1 year high of £104.95 ($139.17). The stock has a market cap of £14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,368.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,475.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($267,842.46).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.