Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).
Shares of LON CRDA opened at £104.10 ($138.05) on Wednesday. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a 1 year high of £104.95 ($139.17). The stock has a market cap of £14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,368.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,475.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
