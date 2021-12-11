Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $88,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 80.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

