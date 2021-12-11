Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $277.35 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

