Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.10 and its 200 day moving average is $197.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

