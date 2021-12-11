Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after purchasing an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $40,158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,039,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $198.56 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average of $176.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.