Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

