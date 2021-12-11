Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.