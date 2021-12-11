Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,250,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH opened at $603.00 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 25.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

