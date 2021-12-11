Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 41.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX opened at $295.12 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $296.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.66. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.42.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

