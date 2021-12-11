Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Truist started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

