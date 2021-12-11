CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.50 million-$412.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.95 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

Shares of CRWD opened at $198.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.74. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -211.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.96.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,296 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

