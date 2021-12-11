Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $157,106.57

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $157,106.57 and $353.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

