CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,754,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after buying an additional 62,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

